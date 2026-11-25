Equal conditions for competition, closer cooperation between Albanian and American companies, and investment in young people are among the key priorities of the economic partnership between Albania and the United States.

In Tirana, U.S. Ambassador Wendt met with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce. The discussion focused on steps to further advance economic relations between the two countries.

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In a social media post, the U.S. Embassy stressed that the expansion of American companies’ activities in Albania brings new opportunities for Albanian citizens.

Particular attention was given to creating a level playing field for everyone, a condition that matters both for the business climate and for attracting foreign investment.

In its published message, the embassy said that the growth of American businesses and the creation of opportunities in Albania are closely connected.

During the meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Tirana, Ambassador Wendt discussed the next steps: ensuring fair competition, building ties between American and Albanian companies, and investing in Albania’s younger generation.