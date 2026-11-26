Millions of Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving, while the surge in Los Angeles has overwhelmed the city’s roads and highways.

Footage published by ABC News shows long lines of vehicles on Interstate 405, one of California’s main roads.

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The images, filmed on the evening of November 24, show the highway packed with cars. Seen from above, the vehicles’ red and white lights create a striking spectacle.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts that around 81.5 million people will travel between November 24 and 30, going at least 80 kilometers from their homes.

About 72.9 million of them are expected to travel by car, while approximately 5.96 million will fly and 2.6 million will use other forms of transportation.

Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Washington are among the metropolitan areas where traffic could exceed twice its usual level.

After the celebrations, another surge in traffic is expected on Sunday and Monday, as millions of Americans set off to return to their homes.

This year, Thanksgiving is celebrated on November 26. It is one of the traditional American holidays associated with the highest number of trips.