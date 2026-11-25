Besart Xhaferri, a Democratic Party lawmaker, said that Ilir Alimehmeti is the person the party has tasked with seeking the opposition’s support as its candidate for mayor of Tirana. He stressed that the goal is to reach an agreement among opposition forces to take on the Socialist Party with a single candidate.

In an interview on News24’s “Prime News24” program, Xhaferri said he believed unity was possible, even though some smaller parties may have expressed reservations. He said there was common ground on which to build an agreement, provided political grandstanding was avoided.

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“Yes, absolutely. Until unity is achieved, everyone may speak out against it. But unity must rest on two or three rules and pillars. We need to know what we are uniting for. I believe that common ground exists, and now all we need to do is build the framework, the roof of the house where Albanians opposed to Edi Rama can come together. This can be achieved by setting aside any political grandstanding by opposition forces,” Xhaferri said.

Regarding the local elections, he explained that the Democratic Party’s proposal is for opposition parties to retain their separate political identities and field their own lists for the municipal council, while running a single candidate for mayor of Tirana.

“We oppose the electoral code because votes cast for different opposition lists are not combined in one place. In local elections, however, we have the opportunity to do this through the candidate. The candidate can serve as a ‘basket’ in which votes for separate municipal council lists are gathered. No opposition faction should lose its identity: each should run with its own list and program for the city. But to have a real chance of winning Tirana, we need one candidate around whom all the votes can be concentrated,” the lawmaker said.

Asked whether consultations with other parties had started too late, given that the elections will be held in May, Xhaferri said the Democratic Party had opened the process. He said the party’s decision not to officially announce a candidate was deliberate, to give other political forces room to participate.

“The Democratic Party has initiated the process. Now we need to agree on a format that will allow us to sit down and discuss. The DP has not put forward a candidate precisely for this reason. The party has the human resources to propose candidates, but holding back on presenting them until now is intended to make room for this process,” he said.

Xhaferri confirmed that Ilir Alimehmeti is the DP’s preferred candidate and the person it has tasked with securing the approval of other opposition forces. However, he clarified that the candidacy has not been officially announced and that the party is willing to consider other options.

“Ilir Alimehmeti is the name the Democratic Party prefers and has tasked with securing the approval of other opposition forces. We have not made anything official, so as not to impose the candidacy. We are open to proposals from all opposition factions, which we can then assess,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

According to Xhaferri, the candidate should be assessed against concrete criteria, including public recognition and popularity. He suggested conducting professional opinion polls and stressed that, given the limited campaign period, a candidate with an established public profile is needed. The candidate, he added, could come from politics, academia, medicine or civic activism.

He acknowledged that disagreements and criticism persist among opposition forces, but said they must be set aside to make a joint candidacy possible.

“The goal of the square must prevail: striking at Edi Rama’s system. The candidate for mayor of Tirana is not tied solely to the Democratic Party or to any single force. The candidate must be someone who will strike at Edi Rama’s system by taking the capital from him,” Xhaferri said.

As for the time available to reach an agreement before the May elections, he said it would be sufficient if a widely supported candidate were identified by December-January. That, he said, would leave time to prepare the campaign.

The lawmaker stressed that, at this stage, the priority is agreement across the opposition to support one candidate, not imposing a particular name.

“We have not had a situation like this in 2023, 2019 or 2015. Above all, the principle must be established that there should be a single candidate and, whoever that may be, they should receive the greatest support ever given to a candidate running against the Socialist Party in Tirana,” Besart Xhaferri concluded.