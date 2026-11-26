PHOTO/ Image of one of the two Albanians accused of stealing from Prince William and Kate’s residence released

British media have published a photograph of Arilen Ndoci, one of two Albanian nationals suspected of breaking into Anmer Hall, the Norfolk residence of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Ndoci, 32, and Mirgen Doku, 34, are accused of taking a watch and six cufflinks from the residence, which is located on the Sandringham estate.

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They are suspected of entering the house by climbing up the roof’s drainage pipes and breaking a window. At the time of the incident, Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were in Windsor, at their main residence.

A security alert was raised at the royal estate at 5:49 p.m. on Monday after three people were seen approaching the residence. During a patrol, an estate employee spotted the two suspects heading towards a wooded area.

Police dogs, drones and a National Police Air Service helicopter were deployed in the search. Drone footage showed the suspects in the woods, where they are believed to have discarded items used in the burglary. Both were apprehended near the scene and, according to prosecutors, were not wearing shoes when they were arrested.

Tools believed to have been used in the burglary were found on the estate. Prosecutors also said police had found that the interior of the residence had been ransacked. A third person, whose nationality and identity have not been disclosed, has not been arrested and remains at large.

Ndoci and Doku appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. They face charges of residential burglary and trespassing in a protected area.

The court was told that the two defendants were suspected of being in the UK illegally. During the hearing, they communicated with the help of an interpreter via video link and confirmed only their names and dates of birth. According to information presented, Doku lives in South Kensington, west London, while Ndoci has no permanent address.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 30. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until a final court decision is reached.

Anmer Hall was built in 1802 and purchased by Queen Victoria in 1862. The ten-bedroom residence was given to William and Kate by the late Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of their wedding.

Prince William is first in line to the British throne after his father, King Charles III. This is the first reported burglary at a property belonging to the British royal family in which Albanian nationals have been accused.