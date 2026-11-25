Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla has called on institutions to take responsibility for protecting women, stressing that a woman who reports violence should not also have to shoulder the burden of coordinating the institutions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, which this year is being held under the slogan “Report violence,” Gërvalla presented figures for January–October 2026. In Kosovo, eight women were killed during those ten months, and 2,303 cases of domestic violence were recorded. A total of 2,361 victims were recorded, including 1,797 women and girls.

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The minister said that reporting violence is only the beginning of the process. After that, institutions are responsible for ensuring victims’ protection and access to justice.

Gërvalla said that women who report violence have often lived with fear and insecurity for a long time and have had to worry about their children, housing and future.

“We are simply asking her to trust us. To trust the Center for Social Work, the police, the Victims’ Advocate, the prosecution, the court and all the other institutions. To trust that the state will protect her. And that trust, ladies and gentlemen, is something we must earn,” she said.

Referring to the case of Arlinda Zekaj, the minister said that full explanations must be provided about the actions taken by institutions and whether every opportunity to protect her life was used.

She called for every decision and failure to act that may have affected the victim’s protection to be reviewed, emphasizing that the process must be conducted seriously and impartially.

“Her family deserves answers, and her son deserves answers. Women who are at risk today need the necessary changes to come from those answers,” Gërvalla said.

The minister stressed that effectively protecting women requires ongoing coordination among the police, prosecution, courts, social services, victims’ advocates and shelters. In high-risk cases, she warned, any delay can have serious consequences. Risk assessments, information-sharing and the implementation of protective measures must therefore be part of their daily work.

Gërvalla also spoke about the new National Strategy 2027–2031, which aims to address specific problems, including delayed institutional responses, a lack of services and uncertainty over responsibilities.

She emphasized that support for victims must continue after they report violence and include shelter, legal and psychological assistance, as well as opportunities for economic independence.

The minister also urged men to get involved in the fight against violence against women, stressing that this issue does not concern women alone.

“We cannot win the battle against violence against women without you, dear brothers, without you, dear gentlemen,” she said.

In closing, Gërvalla addressed women and girls experiencing violence, reminding them that they are not to blame and have the right to seek protection.

She thanked the professionals and organizations that stand by victims. She also said that the food, flowers and orange scarves at the ceremony were prepared by women serving sentences in the prisons of Lipjan and Prishtina, as a sign of solidarity with Arlinda and all women facing violence.

“Our call to ‘Report violence’ also places an obligation on us: to earn the trust we ask for by acting in time. This is our work for 16 days, but beyond that, every day of the year,” Gërvalla concluded.