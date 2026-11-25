The “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign was officially launched at a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Justice. The Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, announced that this year’s slogan is “Report violence.”

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu said that women who report violence have already taken the most difficult step. She stressed that institutions are responsible for protecting them and ensuring justice.

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According to her, every case in which a woman receives protection after reporting violence can encourage other women to seek help and speak about what they have experienced.

Haxhiu also remembered the victims of femicide this year, saying that every woman who has been killed is remembered with sorrow. She said these killings are linked to entrenched inequality, which still allows men to control women’s decisions about their education, income and lives.

She emphasized that exerting control over women’s lives constitutes violence, even when it leaves no marks on the body. Haxhiu also opposed using customs or the notion of honor as a reason to restrict women’s dignity and freedom.

Haxhiu announced that the Assembly would engage in this effort throughout the year, together with other institutions. She expressed hope that the campaign’s message would reach girls, women, boys and men, as well as all citizens and institutions responsible for building a society free of violence.