Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti has held Serbia responsible for continuing to block the electricity interconnection with Kosovo and has asked the European Commission to take action.

The appeal was made during the Leaders’ Summit held as part of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which is taking place at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana. Upon his arrival, Kurti was welcomed by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, while European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos is also attending the leaders’ meeting.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Kurti said that by failing to unblock the line, Serbia was violating its obligations under the Energy Community Treaty. He also said that Belgrade was openly defying the July 1 deadline set by the Ministerial Council of the community.

According to him, obstructing the electricity line not only undermines the integration of Kosovo’s market, but also affects the energy market of the entire region.

“The rules that apply to us must apply to everyone,” Kurti said, calling on the European Commission to intervene.

In December 2025, the Ministerial Council of the Energy Community determined that Serbia had violated its treaty obligations and called for the lines to be unblocked by July 1, 2026. Kurti said that Belgrade had failed to meet this deadline.

During his speech, Kosovo’s prime minister underscored the need to strengthen interconnections and increase investment in the transport and energy sectors. He noted that Kosovo’s electricity market is already integrated with Albania’s market.

“Energy security is at the same time economic security and national security,” Kurti said.

He called for railway projects, including the Pristina–Durrës line, to be fully included in the Trans-European Transport Network. To illustrate the importance and resilience of railways even during wartime, Kurti cited the case of Ukraine.

Kurti said that Kosovo would implement all the reforms required by the Growth Plan, including measures for which funding had been lost. He described these reforms as a national and European responsibility.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Marta Kos urged Kosovo to use the establishment of new institutions to accelerate the reform process and secure more funding from the Growth Plan. She announced that she would travel to Kosovo at the beginning of December, where she would discuss the next steps in the process of integration into the European Union.

Kos said that EU enlargement was advancing and that the progress of the Western Balkan countries would depend on fulfilling their commitments and implementing reforms.