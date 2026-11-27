At the Western Balkans Summit on the Growth Plan, held in Tirana, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti proposed that European Union funds be distributed based on the implementation of agreements reached by each country. The position was made public after European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina would not receive funds from this mechanism during this round.

Kurti said that delays in Kosovo’s reform process were linked to repeated elections. According to him, these developments “slowed the pace of reforms,” while work accelerated after institutional stability was established. He said Kosovo would implement all the reforms, including those for which funding had been lost, because he considers them a national and European responsibility.

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In his remarks, the prime minister argued that financial benefits should reflect countries’ commitment to fulfilling their pledges. “Those who implement more of what has been agreed should benefit more,” Kurti declared. He stressed that Kosovo has ratified all five mobility agreements, while Serbia continues not to recognize diplomas issued in Kosovo.

Marta Kos described the formation of a new government in Kosovo as an opportunity to give a new direction to the country’s path toward the European Union, accelerate reforms and secure more funding. She announced that she would visit Kosovo at the beginning of December.

According to figures presented by the commissioner, Albania has completed 80 percent of the reforms and will receive 185.6 million euros from the Growth Plan. Meanwhile, Montenegro has fulfilled 94 percent of the reforms and is expected to receive 81 million euros.

Kosovo’s government has been criticized by the opposition for losing the funds. Besnik Tahiri, head of the AAK Parliamentary Group, described this as a very serious mistake by the majority leading the country. According to him, losing money intended for citizens means fewer investments in schools, fewer capital investments and fewer benefits for citizens. Kosovo has until December 31 to fulfill some of the obligations related to the Growth Plan.

After the summit concluded, Kurti said that Kosovo had earned candidate status for membership in the European Union and that advancing this process had become urgent. He said that discussions with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, representatives of the countries of the region and Commissioner Kos had addressed reforms, as well as the gradual integration of the countries into the European Single Market. Two days earlier, during the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels, Kurti had called for Kosovo to be granted candidate status.