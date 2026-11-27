GJKKO dismisses case against Taulant Balla following Albana Vokshi’s lawsuit for defamation and insult

The Special Court decided on Friday, November 27, to close the criminal case against Taulant Balla, who had been reported by Albana Vokshi for “defamation” and “insult.”

The decision was issued by Judge Erjon Bani, approximately one month after, on October 27, 2026, Vokshi had submitted a request to GJKKO to initiate proceedings against Balla.

Të lidhura None found

The proceedings were registered under number 142, and the charges were brought under Articles 120/2 and 119/2 of the Criminal Code.

Ultimately, GJKKO decided to dismiss the case, citing Article 59, paragraph 3, of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Court costs were charged to the accusing victim, Albana Vokshi.