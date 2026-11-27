Albania will continue to strongly advocate for Kosovo to be granted candidate status and for accession negotiations with the European Union to be opened. President Bajram Begaj expressed this position in Ohrid during a meeting with the president of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka-Pula, at the start of the Brdo-Brijuni Process Summit.

During the meeting, Begaj congratulated Shiroka-Pula on her new position and stressed that her academic background, together with her political and personal profile, would help her represent Kosovo with dignity and consolidate its institutions. According to him, strengthening fraternal relations with Kosovo remains a key priority for Albania, while bilateral cooperation should be deepened by resuming frequent joint meetings.

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The Albanian president said the two countries should coordinate their efforts to advance their common national agenda, with European Union integration being one of the main objectives. He said the presidents should play a unifying role and represent Albanians with dignity on the international stage.

Regarding the European path, Begaj said Kosovo deserved a new approach from the European Union. He praised Pristina’s commitment to meeting European standards and aligning with EU policies.

Begaj also reaffirmed that Kosovo is part of every discussion he holds with international representatives. He stressed that calling on states that have not yet recognized Kosovo to do so remains on his agenda. The president recalled that, at his first meeting at NATO headquarters after taking office, he had called for Kosovo’s membership in the Alliance, adding that Albania would continue to support the expansion of recognition and Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

Regarding the judicial proceedings in The Hague, President Begaj expressed Albania’s full support for the legal steps taken by Kosovo’s authorities, as well as for its constitutional right to pursue legal initiatives concerning the Specialist Chambers, in consultation with its partners. He reiterated Albania’s position in favor of impartial justice that takes into account the historical context of the Kosovo people’s war for freedom.

In conclusion, Begaj said that promoting issues that unite Albanians, beyond the day-to-day political developments, is part of the national agenda. He expressed his conviction that close cooperation between Albania and Kosovo and their joint representation on the international stage would continue to help advance Kosovo’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The Brdo-Brijuni Summit is being held in Ohrid and is organized by the presidents of Slovenia and Croatia, Natasha Pirc Musar and Zoran Milanović. The meeting is being hosted by the president of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.