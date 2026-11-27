After 11 days away, Jensen Huang returns to the helm of Nvidia: “I will be a better CEO

Jensen Huang has returned to Nvidia’s headquarters after an 11-day absence, declaring that he will change the way he runs the company. However, his temporary departure and return have sparked debate over the governance of the artificial intelligence giant, the influence of close associates, the board’s accountability and relations with U.S. authorities over exports to China.

During a meeting with employees at Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters on Tuesday, Huang acknowledged that he needs to moderate his authoritarian management style. Despite this, he did not announce any significant restructuring of the company’s leadership and defended the current model, in which dozens of senior executives report directly to him.

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The founder of Nvidia also said that he remains opposed to drawing up an official succession plan for his position at the head of the company.

The crisis has also focused attention on his inner circle of executives, as well as the company’s board, which has been criticized for the way it handled Huang’s absence and return.

Analysts quoted by the Financial Times believe that the recent developments could prompt Huang to reassess his management style. Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, believes that Nvidia’s chief executive will emerge from the crisis with a new approach.

According to Munster, Huang could reduce the constant pressure on employees, partners and politicians, softening one of the most distinctive features of his leadership style.

Huang has previously been criticized for his harsh communication with subordinates, including instances in which he reprimanded them publicly in front of their colleagues.

Munster estimates that such a change could slow the company’s pace, but at the same time could contribute to more sustainable leadership in the long term.

Another consequence of the crisis is the increased scrutiny of Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and General Counsel Tim Teter. Both are part of Huang’s inner circle, and their roles in running Nvidia have been called into question.

Kress has faced questions about the company’s accounting practices and the level of financial transparency, particularly regarding Nvidia’s ties to the Chinese market.

Teter, who has overseen legal matters and compliance with U.S. export restrictions, has been criticized for handling concerns related to national security.

Sources cited by the Financial Times say he is expected to testify alongside Huang in closed-door hearings before the U.S. Congress.

It remains unclear whether the crisis will lead to changes in their positions. An Nvidia employee said that Huang is not known as a leader who easily dismisses associates, but instead usually asks them to improve their performance.