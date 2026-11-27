Erion Veliaj has filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, requesting that the procedural acts undertaken by the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) during the preliminary investigation be declared invalid and inadmissible.

In the application submitted, Veliaj questions the legality of the actions carried out by the prosecution and requests that they have no legal effect in the criminal proceedings against him.

Të lidhura None found

The Constitutional Court is expected to examine the case and Veliaj’s claims regarding compliance with constitutional and procedural guarantees during the investigation.