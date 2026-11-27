Kosovo’s institutions will continue working to strengthen the army, while the objective remains the accession of the Republic of Kosovo to NATO, together with its allies and partners. Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu made the statement during the central ceremony organized for Force Day at the “Adem Jashari” Barracks in Pristina, where the equipment and capabilities of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) were displayed.

Speaking about the development of the KSF, Haxhiu said that its continued strengthening and arming were a source of pride. She said that the uniforms of the KSF’s young women and men always remind people of the sacrifice of the members of the Kosovo Liberation Army, who did not live to see the army’s strengthening today.

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The Assembly speaker also referred to the children present at the ceremony, expressing the possibility that some of them may join the army of the Republic of Kosovo in the future.

Haxhiu marked November 27, Force Day, as well as November 28, Independence and Flag Day. She expressed honor and respect for all those who sacrificed their lives so that Kosovo could be a free and independent state today.

KSF equipment was displayed for citizens on Force Day.

Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci said that the KSF had reached the required number of personnel, which had been planned to be achieved by 2028. Meanwhile, President Justina Shiroka-Pula said in her message on the occasion of Force Day that the institutions would continue building a modern and professional army.

Citizens had the opportunity to visit KSF barracks from 10:00 to 13:30. The doors were opened in Ferizaj, Gjakova, Gjilan, Istog, Mitrovica, Pomozotin, Pristina and Prizren, where visitors saw the equipment, military capabilities and personnel up close.

Force Day is marked every year on November 27, one day before Flag Day.