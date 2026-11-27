Postal truck ends up hanging from a bridge in the US, unusual accident goes viral

An unusual incident occurred Thursday in Toledo, Ohio, where a postal truck ended up hanging from a bridge during a period of severe weather that has affected several areas of the United States.

The heavy-duty vehicle became stuck between the highway exit and the elevated bridge structure, creating a major hazard. According to reports, no one was injured in the accident.

Të lidhura None found

Emergency services responded quickly and, after carrying out their operation, managed to remove the truck from its dangerous position and place it back on the road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation described the scene as extremely rare and expressed its gratitude to the teams involved in the response, despite it being a holiday and weather conditions being difficult.

Severe weather causes problems in several US states

The accident was recorded as a powerful weather system moved across the Midwest and Northeastern regions of the US. Heavy rain, strong winds and flooding have caused numerous difficulties for road traffic and air transportation.

The problems were compounded by the large number of travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday, a period considered one of the busiest times of the year for travel in the US. More than 80 million Americans were expected to travel during this week.

Data from the FlightAware platform shows that 460 flights were canceled on Thursday alone, while another 2,508 experienced delays on departure or arrival.

That same evening, more than 980,000 homes were left without electricity. The states hardest hit included Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

The Federal Aviation Administration had earlier warned that flight delays could continue throughout the week because of intense rainfall and powerful winds.