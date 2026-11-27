The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje has launched an investigative procedure against a 38-year-old man suspected of the criminal offense of “Murder,” punishable under Article 123, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

According to the prosecution, on the morning of November 21, on a side street in Skopje, near the intersection by Lake Smilkovci, the suspect intentionally took the life of Edin Shkrijelj.

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The incident was preceded by a conflict that began through a phone application. After the argument, the suspect drove his vehicle to the designated location.

There, he parked the car opposite the vehicle driven by Shkrijelj. Both men got out of their vehicles and continued the verbal confrontation. At one point, the suspect pulled out a weapon and fired at Shkrijelj.

The bullet struck the victim in the left leg, hitting the femoral artery. He died at the scene as a result of severe bleeding.

After the shooting, the suspect drove away toward the village of Hasanbeg, throwing away the weapon along the way, the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The public prosecutor submitted a request to the preliminary-procedure judge at the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje for the suspect to be placed in pretrial detention.