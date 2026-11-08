Kumanovo hospital plans to hire 20 medical residents by the end of the year

The management of Kumanovo General Hospital has announced that it plans to hire 20 new medical residents by the end of this year. The institution is also awaiting approval from the Ministry of Health to open positions for medical personnel with relevant secondary education.

Hospital director Sasho Stoshevski said the medical residents expected to be hired are in their first, second and third years of specialist training. According to him, this step will help strengthen the team of specialist doctors. Regarding the hiring of staff with secondary education, the institution is awaiting approval from the ministry and expects candidates to show interest in the positions that will be opened.

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Stoshevski noted that over the past four years, 170 employees have retired, while only eight hires have been made, creating a staffing shortage. He said a particular difficulty concerns anesthesiologists: two of them are expected to complete their specialist studies by the end of 2027, with the aim of filling out this team as well.

Kumanovo General Hospital serves the northeastern region of North Macedonia, where around 200,000 people live. The hiring of new medical residents is expected to help improve healthcare services for patients in the area.