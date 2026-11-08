Ilire Dauti responds to Dimitrievski: Albanians make up more than half the number of Macedonians

Albanian League MP Ilire Dauti has responded to a statement by ZNAM leader Maksim Dimitrievski, who, she said, described Albanians as “a small group of citizens.”

She stressed that such a description does not reflect the demographic reality in North Macedonia and accused Dimitrievski of downplaying Albanians through his political statements.

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The dispute comes amid ongoing debates between Albanian political representatives and ZNAM leaders over the status and use of the Albanian language in North Macedonia.

Referring to Dimitrievski’s statement, Dauti wrote that Albanians make up 54.4% of the number of Macedonians, meaning more than half as many.

According to her, the demographic data can be expressed with this formula: (29.5% Albanians ÷ 54.2% Macedonians) × 100 = 54.4%.

“A group that makes up more than 54% of your number can hardly be called small, except in your political mathematics, which does not seem to be working,” Dauti said.

She urged Dimitrievski to be careful in his statements about Albanians and the Albanian language, whether or not he remains in government.

In conclusion, the MP added: “Don’t confuse different things!”