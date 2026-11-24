Kukës wakes up to low temperatures; snow blankets several administrative units, ice makes travel difficult

On Tuesday, Kukës County woke to stable weather with no rain or snow, but temperatures fell, ranging from 4 degrees Celsius in the city of Kukës to -3 degrees in remote inhabited areas above 900 meters above sea level.

Meanwhile, overnight snowfall blanketed several administrative units, including Shishtavec, Zapod, Topjan, Grykë-Çajë, Kalisi and Arrën.

Të lidhura None found

The snow cover did not exceed 5 centimeters in depth and did not block any roads.

However, ice is present on roads in these areas, making it difficult for vehicles to travel.

Drivers are advised to take extra care while traveling, particularly in remote mountainous areas.