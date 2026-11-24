On Tuesday, Kukës County woke to stable weather with no rain or snow, but temperatures fell, ranging from 4 degrees Celsius in the city of Kukës to -3 degrees in remote inhabited areas above 900 meters above sea level.
Meanwhile, overnight snowfall blanketed several administrative units, including Shishtavec, Zapod, Topjan, Grykë-Çajë, Kalisi and Arrën.
Të lidhura
None found
The snow cover did not exceed 5 centimeters in depth and did not block any roads.
However, ice is present on roads in these areas, making it difficult for vehicles to travel.
Drivers are advised to take extra care while traveling, particularly in remote mountainous areas.