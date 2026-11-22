The Albanian alphabet stands as proof of our resilience and commitment to safeguarding our national identity.

In our struggle for freedom, we also fought for the right to speak and write the Albanian language without restrictions.

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Today we honor with respect and gratitude the 50 delegates who came from 26 Albanian cities, associations, and clubs, who gathered at the Congress of Manastir in 1908 to protect one of the most fundamental values of our national identity: the Albanian language.

We have the responsibility to preserve, enrich, and pass on this heritage to future generations with dignity and dedication.

This is our shared heritage and one of the most powerful testimonies of our resistance over the centuries.

Happy Albanian Alphabet Day!