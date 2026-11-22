Footage/ El Salvador’s army razes home of Haitian criminal leader, Bukele: This is my gift to the people of Haiti

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has released footage showing two helicopters destroying a large house in the northern part of Port-au-Prince. Haitian media have identified it as the residence of Jeff Larose, one of the most powerful criminal gang leaders in Haiti.

It is not yet known whether Larose was inside the house at the time of the bombing or whether he was killed during the attack.

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“My gift to the people of Haiti on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières,” the president wrote, referring to the 1803 battle that helped secure Haiti’s independence from France and turned it into the first Black republic in the world.

Jeff Larose is considered one of the most powerful gang leaders in Haiti. His real name is Jeff Larose, but he is also known as Jeff Canaan, Jeff Gwo Lwa and Taliban. According to the United Nations, he has long controlled a community called Canaan north of Port-au-Prince and leads a gang of around 200 members.

This is the second attack on a criminal leader’s residence, following the operation against Lanmò San Jou, the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. The two leaders were allies and are regarded as two of the main criminal bosses in the capital.

The deployment of El Salvador’s military forces was also accompanied by mass demonstrations by Haitians, who expressed support for the crackdown on gangs.