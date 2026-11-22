by Lutfi Dervishi

There are nations that identify with religion, others with empires, kings or conquests. We, historically divided among faiths, rulers and borders, have found and recognized one another in the Albanian language.

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Standing alone as its own branch on the tree of Indo-European languages, Albanian has survived amid empires and the storms of history. This survival is a miracle.

Albanian has ancient roots, but its written records are relatively late. The earliest known document with a certain text in Albanian is the “Baptismal Formula” of 1462, written by Pal Engjëlli.

Perhaps there is something symbolic in the fact that the first written testimony of a language that survived centuries is a baptismal formula. As if Albanian, after living for centuries in people’s mouths, had chosen to appear on paper with a blessing for life.

This distinctiveness has drawn the attention of great foreign scholars. For Norbert Joklin, Albanian was a rare treasure for illuminating the antiquity of European languages. Holger Pedersen also studied Albanian with admiration, the language that preserved its identity through the centuries.

Albanian has taken words from others, but it has not surrendered its soul.

Not infrequently we hear the call, sometimes as a demand and sometimes as a plea: “Speak Albanian!”, which means: “speak clearly!” And yet, how often it happens that we speak Albanian and do not understand one another!

Albanian has words that caress you and words that wound you. With the same language you can tell the truth and hide your thoughts, write poetry and produce propaganda, give your word and with the same language break it.

Albanian gives us something we cannot find anywhere else: the feeling of home when we are thousands of kilometers away from it, a mother’s voice, the lullaby of childhood, humor that cannot be translated and that single word that touches your heart without needing any explanation.

How many other languages begin an ordinary greeting with a wish for long life: “Tungjatjeta!”?

Samed Grori, who learned Albanian with passion, told me one day that what had amazed him most was the generosity of our greetings: “Rrofsh sa malet!” (“May you live as long as the mountains!”), “T’u bëftë dita një mijë!” (“May your day become a thousand!”), “Të lumtë goja!” (“Blessed be your mouth!”), “Të bëftë mirë!” (“May it do you good!”), “Mirë se erdhe” (“Welcome”), “Mirë ardhsh!” (“May you arrive well!”), “Të paça me jetë!” (“May I have you for life!”), “Të qoftë udha e mbarë!” (“May your journey be smooth!”). What emotional weight is carried by just four words: “M’u bë zemra mal!” (“My heart became a mountain!”).

The value of Albanian is also evident in its ability to make the voices of the world sound beautiful. In the Rubaiyat brought by Noli, in The Old Man of Tula in Mjeda’s version, in great Russian literature or in the verses of Kipling’s If, translated by Robert Shvarc, Albanian proves its richness and expressive power, its ability to absorb and convey the deepest human experiences.

Today, thanks to the Congress of Manastir, we have a common alphabet and an extraordinary heritage, from the pure Albanian of Naim and the rugged Albanian of Fishta, to the knife of Migjeni and the magic of Kadare. A wealth that is not measured by the number of words in a dictionary, but by their power to make us think, feel and dream.

Today’s challenge is great. The language of the internet and social networks, the speed of communication, the impoverishment of vocabulary and unnecessary borrowings are putting Albanian before new tests.

On Alphabet Day, the greatest value of Albanian is not simply that we have it in writing, but that we still have the chance to speak and understand one another in Albanian.