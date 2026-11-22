In Tirana, students who have been protesting for weeks against the government of Edi Rama have created for the first time a common structure, called the National Student Movement. Its creation was announced on Saturday during a public meeting at the premises of the Polytechnic University of Tirana.

According to organizers, more than 2,000 students from 34 universities in Albania have joined the movement so far. About 500 of them have participated in the first meetings, while 10 faculties have already elected their temporary delegates.

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Student Megi Ibrahimi, who presented the movement, said that “the National Student Movement is a natural continuation of the civic revolt, not a replacement for it.”

The students stressed that the organization has no leader and no party affiliation. According to them, it will rely on democratic participation, open debate and cooperation with students throughout the country.

Student Emir Leçini said: “Students, our first call is directed to you! This organization has no leader, and neither are we. We do not want to speak today on your behalf, but to invite you as our friends to join us.”

The movement announced that it will draft proposals for public discussion in cooperation with citizens, professionals, intellectuals and teachers. The students’ statement says that “true reform is not measured only by the change of names in power, but by the quality of the rules that limit it, protect the vote and guarantee accountability.”

The students categorically refused any dialogue with Prime Minister Rama. “Neither now nor in the future will this movement agree to sit at the table with the chief thief of this state,” Ibrahimi declared.

They also distanced themselves from the meeting that the prime minister had held a day earlier with another group of young people. According to them, the students were not invited and do not recognize that meeting as representing their organization.

The students called for an “independent, impartial and transparent investigation” into any claim of disproportionate use of force by police during the protests.

One of the main topics of the meeting was the departure of young people from the country. “Albanian youth should no longer have to choose between their future and their homeland,” said student Bruno Hamza, who linked quality education, employment and equal opportunities with governance and institutional accountability.

Civic protests in Albania began on May 31 of this year and gained new momentum on October 13, when university and high school students joined en masse. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Rama. During the protests there have also been clashes with police, who in some cases have used water cannons and tear gas.