Kosovo Assembly appoints new members of the RTK Board, here’s who they are

Two new members were elected today to the Board of Radio Television of Kosovo by the country’s Assembly. Meanwhile, for the two seats reserved for representatives of the Albanian community, the procedure will restart from scratch with the opening of a new public call.

From the ranks of the Serbian community, Ana Kostiç received a two-year mandate as a member of the RTK Board, while Aldin Shabani was elected with the same two-year mandate as the representative of other non-majority communities.

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During the session, the Speaker of the Assembly announced the names of the candidates proposed for the RTK board by the non-majority communities.

A total of 96 deputies took part in the voting process, according to the report of the Election Commission.

Ana Kostiç secured 52 votes, leaving behind the other candidate Tamara Jorgiq, who received 30 votes. In the race for the seat of the other non-majority communities, Aldin Shabani won with 70 votes, while Zylejha Mustafa received 16 votes.

Regarding this process, the Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, stated that the Assembly voted for the Election Commission.

Haxhiu: The Assembly approved the ad hoc commission, the election commission

“With 72 votes. 73 votes in favor, none against, no abstentions. I note that the Assembly voted for the ad hoc commission. The election commission,” Haxhiu said.

The deputy of the Vetëvendosje Movement, Egzon Azemi, was the one who made the voting results public.

“A total of 96 deputies voted, while 9 ballots are invalid. Ana Kostiç, from the Serbian community, won 52 votes, while Tamara got 13 votes. Meanwhile, the candidate proposed by the non-majority communities, Zyleha Ustaibo Mecihan, won 16 votes, while Aldin Shabani received 10 votes,” Azemi said.

As for the two seats of the Albanian community on the RTK Board, the call will be repeated, while the members’ mandate was decided by lot.