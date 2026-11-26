At the ceremony unveiling the memorial dedicated to former KLA spokesman and former parliament speaker Jakup Krasniqi, his son Altin Krasniqi expressed deep gratitude for the support his family has received from citizens, emphasizing that this support gives them strength to move forward.

“On behalf of our family, we express our deep gratitude for the support, respect, and appreciation you have continuously shown to your family member, cousin, and friend, Jakup Krasniqi. For us, this support has a special meaning. It gives us strength and proves that people’s respect, solidarity, and gratitude remain unwavering even in the most difficult times,” he stated during his speech.

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Krasniqi further expressed his conviction that justice will prevail in the end and that all members of the KLA will return to Kosovo as soon as possible, to their places.

“I hope and believe that justice will triumph and that all liberators will return as soon as possible to their homeland, close to their families and their people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone,” he concluded.