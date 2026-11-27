European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that North Macedonia has so far fulfilled 56 percent of the planned reforms and will receive 71 million euros.

According to her, Montenegro ranks first in terms of the level of reform implementation, with 94 percent of measures completed, which will enable it to receive 81 million euros in the next tranche.

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Meanwhile, Albania has fulfilled 80 percent of the reforms and will receive 85.6 million euros in the fourth tranche.

The process of reallocating funds has begun, while the remaining payments are expected to be made during the coming year.

The European Commissioner explained that the unused funds, including the amount initially earmarked for Serbia, whose payments were suspended in January, will be transferred to countries that have achieved better results in implementing the reforms.