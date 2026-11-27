Tragedy in waters near the Canary Islands: at least 8 migrants die

At least eight people have died after a boat carrying migrants and heading toward the Canary Islands encountered problems at sea near the Spanish archipelago.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the death toll could rise to 10.

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The boat was spotted by Spanish maritime rescue services around 70 kilometers from the Canary Islands. Dozens of people were on board, and rescue teams worked to recover survivors and take them ashore.

Salvamento Marítimo said that 84 migrants, including one minor, were rescued and transported to the port of La Restinga on the island of El Hierro.

Six of them were found in serious condition and were taken by helicopter to hospital, where they were to receive the necessary treatment.

At the port, the survivors were met by members of the Civil Guard, Red Cross workers and soldiers from the Spanish army’s emergency response unit. Some of the migrants were so weak that they were transported on stretchers, while others were given emergency blankets.

The boat, which still contained the bodies of those who had died, was towed toward the island of El Hierro and was expected to arrive at the port during the afternoon.

Spain’s minister for Territorial Policy, Angel Victor Torres, described the operation as a difficult intervention during an interview with Spanish radio.

The incident occurred at a time when migration has become one of the main issues in Spain’s political debate ahead of the parliamentary elections.