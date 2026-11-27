Lulzim Basha has filed a civil lawsuit against Taulant Balla with the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction in Tirana, seeking to have Balla publicly retract a statement he made from the floor of Parliament.

The lawsuit concerns Balla’s claim that Agron Shehaj had paid money to be included on the list of candidates for parliament. Basha describes the statement as false and defamatory, arguing that it damages his reputation and undermines his dignity.

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Through the lawsuit, he is asking the court to order Balla to publish a correction in national media at his own expense.

In the arguments submitted to the court, Basha emphasizes that freedom of expression and political debate cannot serve as a shield against legal responsibility for false factual statements that damage individuals’ reputations.

“Freedom of expression and political debate do not constitute immunity from legal responsibility for false factual statements that harm an individual’s reputation and dignity. Each case must be examined on the basis of facts, evidence and the standards of the European Convention on Human Rights, without privileges based on the political status of the parties,” the request submitted to the court states.

According to Basha, courts should not allow the creation of a double standard under which politicians’ statements are exempt from liability simply because they were made during political debate. He also rejects the justification of false accusations and claims on the grounds that the statements were political in nature.

Basha also recalled his 2023 legislative initiative, through which he proposed tougher penalties for defamation when committed by elected officials, including members of parliament.

At the time, he argued that MPs should not receive preferential treatment before the law and that political status cannot be used to justify defamation.

“Those elected to Parliament cannot receive preferential treatment in relation to their constituents. MPs cannot have the freedom to defame, since even the Constitution does not grant them such freedom,” he argued at the time.

Mutual accusations among politicians, which often remain without public or legal consequences, have contributed to weakening citizens’ trust in politics.