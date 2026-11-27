AA: The right to university education in Albanian is not up for debate

The Alliance for Albanians considers Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s statement—that the Constitution allows education in the Albanian language at primary and secondary levels, but not at university level—unacceptable. According to the AA, such a position undermines one of the most important achievements of Albanians in North Macedonia.

The party recalls that its MP, Halil Snopçe, asked the prime minister to identify the constitutional provision that prohibits higher education in the Albanian language, but Mickoski has not provided an answer.

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“The question remains unanswered: which article of the Constitution prohibits higher education in the Albanian language?”

The AA emphasizes that the constitutional provision guaranteeing the right to education in one’s mother tongue at primary and secondary levels does not constitute a ban on university education. In addition, point 6.2 of the Ohrid Agreement clearly provides for state funding of university education in languages spoken by at least 20 percent of the population.

According to the Alliance for Albanians, Albanian-language universities were not established thanks to the will of any government, but are the result of decades of efforts, sacrifices and bloodshed.

For more than two decades, these higher education institutions have trained thousands of professionals who have contributed to the development of this state.

The AA also notes that the same prime minister who, just a few weeks ago, described the right to higher education in one’s mother tongue as unquestionable is now casting doubt on its constitutional basis. At the same time, Albanian students still do not have the opportunity to take the bar exam in full in the language in which they completed their studies.

“What has changed during this period: the Constitution, the laws or the prime minister’s political stance?”

The Alliance for Albanians calls on the prime minister to provide a public clarification, fully implement the Law on the Use of Languages, and enable the bar exam, as well as other professional examinations, to be held in the Albanian language.

According to the AA, this issue must be addressed beyond party interests and calculations for power, while guaranteeing education in the Albanian language is a shared responsibility of all Albanian political representatives.

“Albanians are not seeking privileges, but respect for their rights,” the AA said.