The Council of Ministers approved a package of acts and decisions at its latest meeting, including a normative act on compensating and recovering damage caused to property by acts of violence during gatherings.

According to the act, the aim is to ensure that victims are effectively compensated, while the financial burden does not ultimately fall on the state. The amounts paid by the state will subsequently be sought from those responsible for causing the damage through recovery mechanisms.

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At the same meeting, amendments were also approved to the regulation on the classification of accommodation facilities, as well as to the criteria and procedures for certifying agrotourism activities.

The government also approved a decision defining the types of weapons and other means of using force that the Agency for Oversight of the Criminal Enforcement System is permitted to possess.

As part of international cooperation, the Council of Ministers approved in principle the agreement with the European Union on Albania’s participation in the anti-fraud programme. It also approved the draft law on ratifying the agreement with NATO concerning the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

NORMATIVE ACT ON COMPENSATING AND RECOVERING DAMAGE CAUSED TO PROPERTY BY ACTS OF VIOLENCE DURING GATHERINGS

Based on Article 101 of the Constitution, upon the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Innovation and the Minister of Justice, the Council of Ministers decided:

Article 1 – Subject matter

This normative act establishes the manner of compensating property damage caused by acts of violence during gatherings in public places or areas open to the public. It also regulates the civil liability of persons who have caused the damage and the procedures for recovering the amounts paid by the state.

Article 2 – Purpose

The act aims to: a) ensure effective compensation for property damage resulting from acts of violence during gatherings; b) guarantee that the financial cost of such damage is borne by the persons responsible, through the recovery of the amounts paid by the state.

The implementation of this act does not restrict the freedom of peaceful assembly provided for in Article 47 of the Constitution and Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights. It also does not affect the state’s liability for damage caused by its bodies, where such liability exists under the legislation in force.

Article 3 – Scope of application

The provisions apply to gatherings in public places or places open to the public, regardless of whether they have been notified, prohibited or take place spontaneously. This definition also includes gatherings organised as part of sporting, cultural or festive activities.

Article 4 – Definitions

For the purposes of this normative act: “Gathering” has the same meaning as in Law No. 8773, dated 23 April 2001, “On Gatherings”, as amended.

“Victim” means any natural or legal person, public or private, who has suffered pecuniary damage.

“Perpetrator of the damage” means the person who directly committed the act of violence or damage to property, as well as persons who committed it in cooperation.

Article 5 – Principle of individual liability

Participation in a gathering, in itself, is not sufficient to give rise to liability under this act.

Liability arises only from the acts or omissions of the person or organisation. This also includes organising and inciting acts of violence, in addition to carrying them out.

The act must be interpreted and implemented in a manner that keeps interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression to the strictest minimum.

Article 6 – Advance compensation by the state

The state may provide full or partial advance compensation for damage to the property of affected natural persons, as well as legal persons conducting commercial activity with annual turnover below 14,000,000 lekë, when the damage has been caused by acts of violence during gatherings.

Compensation is provided only for uninsured property. In the case of insured property, the damage is covered by the insurance company in accordance with the relevant contract. Once payment has been made, the insurance company exercises its right of recourse against the person who caused the damage, in accordance with the legislation in force.

When an insurance contract does not cover the risk of damage caused by riots, gatherings or violent acts, the property is considered uninsured for the purposes of this act. If the insurance covers only part of the damage, the uncovered portion is compensated in accordance with the rules of this normative act.

Compensation may also be provided when the perpetrator of the damage has not been identified, provided that the damage has been established to have been caused by acts of violence during the gathering.

A victim who accepts compensation is considered to have been compensated up to the amount received and may not seek that same amount again from the perpetrator of the damage. However, the victim retains the right, under the Civil Code, to seek from the perpetrator compensation for other portions or types of damage not covered by this normative act.

The criteria, conditions, procedure, amount of compensation and decision-making body are determined on a case-by-case basis through a decision of the Council of Ministers initiating the compensation process for damage caused during the gathering.

The decision to involve the state in compensation is made by assessing the current budgetary situation and needs, the extent of the damage caused during the specific gathering and the level of consequences for the affected persons.

Article 7 – Recourse

Once compensation has been paid, the state acquires, up to the amount paid, the rights that the victim has against the persons responsible for the damage. This also includes entities that are jointly liable under Article 9 of this act.

The institution that made the payment and the State Police must make available to the State Advocate’s Office the data and documentation concerning the compensation provided, as well as information for identifying the perpetrators of the damage.

The State Advocate’s Office asks the entity identified as responsible to voluntarily repay the amount paid. If payment is not made within 30 days of receiving the request and the entity does not use the opportunity to conclude a restorative agreement under Article 10, the State Advocate’s Office is authorised to file a recourse lawsuit against the perpetrators of the damage, up to the amount of compensation provided.

Article 8 – Recovery of damage to state and public property

Regardless of whether advance compensation has been provided under this act, when damage caused by acts of violence is inflicted on a public institution, the State Advocate’s Office shall in every case seek compensation for the damage on behalf of and for the account of the affected institution. Representation is carried out in accordance with the legislation governing the organisation and functioning of the State Advocate’s Office.

The State Police and the affected institutions must provide the State Advocate’s Office with data identifying the perpetrators, information on the damage and its financial assessment when the damage affects state or public property.

The State Advocate’s Office requests voluntary payment of the damage within the specified deadline. If the entity does not pay the amount within 30 days of receiving the request and does not request the conclusion of a restorative agreement under Article 10, the State Advocate’s Office shall file a lawsuit for compensation for the damage in accordance with the Civil Code.

Article 9 – Joint liability and liability for minors

The organisation or individuals who have conducted, led or organised the gathering, where applicable, are jointly liable with the perpetrators for the damage. The only exception is when it is proven that the acts of violence were not incited by them and that they had no opportunity to prevent them.

If the damage was caused by minors or persons lacking legal capacity, Articles 613 and 614 of the Civil Code shall apply.

Article 10 – Restorative agreement

The State Advocate’s Office may conclude an agreement with the debtor allowing the obligation to be settled in full or in part through work performed in the public interest.

The agreement may be concluded only with the debtor’s free and explicit consent. It specifies the type of work, its duration, the method of assessing it and the conditions for fulfilling the obligation.

Refusal to conclude the agreement shall have no other consequences beyond the continuation of legal proceedings to recover the civil obligation.

When the debtor is a minor, the agreement is concluded with the consent of the parents, after the child protection unit has been heard. The legislation on child protection and the legal restrictions on child labour shall be respected in this process. The work must be appropriate for the minor’s age and must not interfere with schooling.

The value of the work may not exceed the amount of the obligation. When a joint obligation is settled by several debtors, the total value of the work may not exceed the total amount of the obligation.

The rules for implementing this article shall be established by a decision of the Council of Ministers.

Article 11 – Relationship with the perpetrators’ liability

The normative act does not exclude the full liability of the perpetrators of the damage under the Civil Code, nor the right of the affected person to seek full compensation from them.

The fact that state compensation is limited to property damage does not affect the right of victims, under the Civil Code, to seek compensation from the persons responsible for other damage, including non-pecuniary damage.

In total, the victim may not receive more than the value of the damage suffered.

Article 12 – Cases in which criminal proceedings are also conducted

When criminal proceedings are conducted in relation to the same facts, the State Advocate’s Office may file a civil claim within the criminal proceedings if it seeks recourse or compensation for the damage, in accordance with the rules of the Criminal Procedure Code.

If a final court decision acquitting the person has been issued, or a decision has been issued not to initiate or to terminate the criminal proceedings, or a decision has been issued to dismiss the case because it has been proven that the person did not commit the offence, the State Advocate’s Office shall withdraw from the civil claim proceedings.

Other decisions terminating the proceedings do not automatically exclude civil liability, which is determined in accordance with the legislation in force.

Article 13 – Exemption from enforcement

Social assistance and disability benefits may not be seized to settle obligations arising from this normative act.

Article 14 – Reporting

The State Advocate’s Office shall maintain records of lawsuits filed, decisions issued and amounts collected in implementation of this act, as well as restorative agreements concluded.

The minister responsible for justice shall submit to Parliament each year a report on the implementation of the normative act, including its impact on the exercise of the freedom of assembly.

Article 15 – Subordinate legislation

The Council of Ministers is tasked with approving, within 3 months of the entry into force of this normative act, the subordinate act implementing paragraph 5 of Article 10.

The decisions of the Council of Ministers provided for in paragraph 5 of Article 6 shall be approved on a case-by-case basis.

Article 16 – Entry into force

This normative act shall enter into force immediately and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

PRIME MINISTER

EDI RAMA

In the absence and by order

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

ALBANA KOÇIU