Konjufca appeals to US-Adriatic Charter for expansion: the moment for A5 to become A6

During the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Glauk Konjufca, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, joined the meeting of the US-Adriatic Charter (A5), which this time was chaired by Croatia.

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During his speech, he expressed gratitude to Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman for leading the group and called for a stronger alliance founded on the principles of resilience, solidarity and accountability, in which Kosovo would take its place as a member with full rights.

Drawing attention to the serious event in Banjska, Konjufca stressed that tomorrow marks three years since the terrorist attack that took the life of police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku. He noted that the perpetrators of this tragic event still enjoy freedom in Serbia, underlining that the Banjska case demonstrates the urgent need for accountability as a pillar of security and stability in the region.

He also mentioned the 2024 incident targeting the Ibër-Lepenc canal, considering it a clear signal of the necessity of protecting critical infrastructure from acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and hybrid threats.

Konjufca underlined that Kosovo has withstood both of these challenges and is prepared to offer a substantial contribution to the joint response of the countries of the region to similar threats.

At the end of his address, he declared that Kosovo’s full admission to A5 would pave the way for the country to take on greater obligations and to make a stronger contribution to the regional security architecture, to the protection of critical assets and to confronting hybrid risks, concluding with the call that the moment has now come for A5 to evolve into A6.