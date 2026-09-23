Fetoshi: Constitutional Court ruling pushes acceleration of president’s election

Arben Fetoshi, the head of the “Octopus” Institute, stated that the Constitutional Court’s ruling brought clarity on constitutional deadlines and institutional vacuum, while at the same time becoming a pressure factor that pushes political parties to act faster to elect the President.

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He emphasized that the Court has clearly outlined the chronology of deadlines provided for in the Constitution.

“I said earlier, fortunately the Constitutional Court exists. Because the political class had led us into a dead end regarding constitutional clarity, the Court obligatorily determined that the timeline of deadlines is indisputable. This means that now, although no consequence is provided for exceeding the 30-day deadline for constituting the Assembly, there is full transparency on the institutional vacuum after certification of election results, which does not exceed 60 to 90 days. So, referring to constitutional norms, the situation is regulated in detail even for the scenario with an incumbent president.”

Fetoshi described the Court’s decision as a way out of the situation created after the electoral process.

“I think this is a solution for what Kosovo has experienced during the months following the June 7 elections. The Court, in my opinion, provided a solution, although it was present, to force political forces to move. I am convinced that this is a pressure tool that compels parties to speed up towards electing the President.”

In the same program, other political developments were also discussed, including the debate on the decision of the Special Court in The Hague and the protests held in Kosovo in reaction to this issue.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 23:41

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