Sadik Zeqiri: Constitutional Court verdict is steering the country toward elections

Sadik Zeqiri analyzed the latest Constitutional Court ruling dealing with the issue of deadlines for electing Kosovo’s president and the constitution of state institutions. He noted that this decision, rather than paving the way for political solutions and the normal functioning of the Assembly, is pushing the country more toward a new electoral process.

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Zeqiri explained that the Court clarified some aspects of the matter, but left untouched the legal 30-day deadline for forming the Assembly after the certification of election results.

“The Constitutional Court provided clarifications on some issues, but left most matters as they were already known. It reaffirmed that the Speaker of the Assembly must be elected within 30 days after the certification of election results,” Zeqiri stated.

He pointed out that the Court has reaffirmed the fact that the current Government was elected in accordance with the law and can continue exercising its duties without obstacles.

Additionally, Zeqiri informed that the period for electing the president began on August 6 and will close on October 6.

“Now it has been clarified that the mandate for electing the president started on August 6 and ends on October 6. If we fail to elect the president by October 6, the country will be forced to go to elections,” he emphasized.

He added that this Constitutional Court decision has made it clear to all political entities and their legal experts that the deadline for constituting the Assembly is 30 days after the certification of results.

Zeqiri criticized the divergent interpretations of constitutional deadlines, stressing that only specialists in the field should speak on the interpretation of constitutional norms.

“Constitutional matters should be handled by jurists, those who know these issues well, because unfortunately we are seeing people making mistakes in interpretations,” he stated.

Commenting on the complaint of the Democratic Party, Zeqiri clarified that it relates both to the procedure for electing the president and to that for the Speaker of the Assembly.

“As for the Speaker of the Assembly, the Constitutional Court previously issued a ruling that established a final deadline, which is only 30 days after the certification of election results,” Zeqiri recalled.

“Unfortunately, I see that this Constitutional Court decision is steering the country more toward elections than toward resolving internal political deadlocks and the work and functioning of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo,” he concluded.