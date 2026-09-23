CMC daily report: 16 open-space fires, four of which remain active

The report from the Crisis Management Center as of 18:30 shows that in the last 24 hours, 16 fire incidents have been recorded in the country’s territory. According to the data, four of them have not yet been neutralized, two have been placed under control, and ten others have been fully extinguished.

Të lidhura

None found

The fires that remain problematic are concentrated in four locations. In Saraj, specifically in the village of Upper Sfillare, the flames have engulfed mixed forest and low vegetation. In Shuto Orizare, the situation involves waste burning. The Krivollak training ground in Negotino is dealing with dry vegetation burning, while in Llërcë of Zhelina, low vegetation has been affected again.

As for the two fires placed under control, it concerns the fire in Belicë village, in the area called Kajorec. The flames there have spread towards Jasen, covering a considerable forest area with low and mixed vegetation. Also, under supervision is the fire that started at the landfill in the village of Pçinjë, in the Kumanovo region.

Meanwhile, firefighting teams have managed to completely extinguish ten fires in several municipalities, including Butel, Saraj, Manastir, Krivogashtani, Strumica, Radovish, and Brvenica. Authorities note that the burned material consists mainly of various forms of vegetation, piles of waste, landfills, and straw.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 22:57

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