Gojnovci: The 13 remaining days are enough for a political agreement

Analyst Ejup Gojnovci assesses that the Constitutional Court’s ruling has paved the way for resolving the political deadlock and that the 13-day period until October 6 is sufficient for reaching an agreement among parties for the new president.

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According to him, this decision of the Constitutional Court creates opportunities to overcome the political blockade in the country, while concrete actions must be taken by October 6 to set up institutions.

Gojnovci said that the Constitutional Court has opened the door to unblocking the entire current situation. He added that by October 6, essential moves must occur in forming institutions, first and foremost for the president of the Republic of Kosovo, otherwise there are real chances that the country will go to elections.

He assessed that the 13 days available are sufficient for political parties to return to the negotiating table and determine a presidential candidate acceptable to all subjects.

According to him, although the time frame seems tight for the parties, these 13 days are enough to return to discussions and jointly find a candidate that would be accepted by all.

Gojnovci stressed that political parties must show more seriousness and commitment, considering the time and energy spent in several election cycles.

He said that after recent developments, the political situation requires cooperation between parties, not mutual accusations.

According to him, political parties in Kosovo should not see each other as opponents or fighters in this case, but as partners, and this partnership should be based on the simple principle of the general state interest.

He underlined that October 6 should find Kosovo with an elected president.

Gojnovci added that October 6 should find the country with a president and that this is not at all difficult.