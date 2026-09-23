Skopje, 46-year-old arrested with drugs and counterfeit money

A quantity of marijuana, an electronic scale and 20 counterfeit banknotes in denominations of 100 denars were discovered during a search of the apartment of a 46-year-old man in Skopje.

Të lidhura

None found

The operation took place around 11:10 p.m. last night, when officers from the Illegal Trafficking Unit at SPB Skopje acted on the basis of a court order to raid the home of suspect E.K.

After the investigative actions were completed, the 46-year-old was taken to the police station, while the collected materials will be used to file formal charges against him.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 22:57

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