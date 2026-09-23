Harvey Weinstein, former Hollywood producer, gets 15 years in prison for sexual assault of assistant in 2006

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of former production assistant Miriam Haley, an incident that took place in 2006.

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This decision came after a previous conviction was overturned and two court proceedings failed to produce a final verdict.

The case marks another significant development in the nine-year legal battle against the former Hollywood producer, which became one of the events that helped spread the #MeToo movement globally.

According to Variety, after the sentencing in New York, Weinstein will face a review of his sentence in California for the rape and sexual assault of Italian model and actress Evgeniya Chernyshova in a Los Angeles hotel in 2013.

Judge Curtis Farber said California authorities will decide whether the sentence there will be served concurrently with the New York sentence or after it is completed. No date has been set for that proceeding.

In an emotional statement after the ruling, Haley said she had not anticipated having to return to court six years after the first conviction. “I certainly didn’t think I would be here again six years after the first sentence. I believe this will be my last,” she said.

She also spoke about the long and difficult process of testifying, mentioning cross-examinations that she said were intended to humiliate her, as well as harassment and threats she had received online.