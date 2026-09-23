The Democratic Party’s plans revealed after the presidency meeting, from reorganization to the motion against Rama

After the conclusion of the work of the presidency and secretariat, the Democratic Party has issued a comprehensive package of decisions affecting both internal reorganization and future parliamentary actions.

Të lidhura None found

One of the main points approved provides for the immediate dispatch of presidency members to all local branches, as part of a broad campaign to revitalize and restructure the organization at the national level.

At the same time, it was agreed that the candidate selection process for the upcoming local elections will be completed within the first two weeks of October.

On the legislative front, the DP’s governing body confirmed the decision of the parliamentary group to submit the electoral reform proposal to the Assembly. This draft, which envisions an Albania with 100 local government units, is the product of in-depth work by the team of experts from this political force.

Beyond organizational issues, the discussions also extended to the opposition’s strategy for the future. According to information secured by journalist Ardit Hoxha, the possibility of calling a nationwide protest was examined at the discussion table, although no concrete details have yet been determined regarding the time or place.

Also, the idea of filing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Edi Rama was debated. However, sources stated that no final decision was reached on this initiative by the Democratic Party presidency.