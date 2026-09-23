Kurti asks that procedures for the Prizren–Tetovo tunnel be accelerated

During his stay in New York, the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, met with his counterpart from North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, and requested that steps for the Prizren–Tetovo tunnel move faster.

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According to Kurti, this project is important for citizens, for tourism development, and for the economies of both countries. KosovaPress reports that the meeting also discussed cooperation in infrastructure and energy, including the implementation of the coal agreement.

Kurti wrote that the parties agreed to continue working on the realization of these projects, which contribute to regional connectivity and energy security.

The meeting was held within the framework of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Kurti recalled that four weeks earlier he had been with Mickoski at the launch of works for the Skopje–Bllacë highway.

He stressed that Kosovo and North Macedonia are friendly and partner countries, with common interests in security, development, and Euro-Atlantic integration.