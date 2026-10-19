Belgium seeks to expand cooperation with Kosovo

Belgium seeks to expand cooperation with Kosovo

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, received a letter congratulating him on his new term from his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Bart De Wever.

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De Wever stressed that political relations between the two governments have intensified in recent years. He mentioned his meeting with Kurti in New York in September last year, as well as the visit by the Belgian Foreign Minister, Mr. Prévot, to Pristina in April this year, describing these contacts as evidence of the excellent ties between the two countries.

The Belgian prime minister praised the existing cooperation in the police and justice sectors, as well as the joint commitment to combating organized crime, which he described as a significant concern for Belgium and Kosovo. He expressed a willingness to expand cooperation to the areas of defense and prisons, while underscoring the need to strengthen economic relations.

According to De Wever, the further development of economic ties could also be supported by the strong people-to-people relations created by the diaspora.

On September 13, the new “Kurt 4” government was elected in Kosovo.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 17:15

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