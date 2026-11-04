Edison Lika and Dritan Goxhaj taken in by police at protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office as citizens try to stop police van

Police took Edison Lika and Dritan Goxhaj in during a protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday evening, amid tensions.

According to preliminary information, the two protesters clashed with officers after refusing to accept fine notices issued to them. They say the police had been notified of the protest.

Të lidhura None found

Other citizens stepped in front of the police van in an attempt to prevent Lika and Goxhaj from being taken away.

Earlier in the day, students marched from the Polytechnic University to the Faculty of Economics and then to the Ministry of Education. After protesting there for several hours, they moved to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The gathering continues in the capital, while the police action involving the two protesters has sparked another moment of tension between participants and officers.