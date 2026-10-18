Journalist mocks Rama: I understand Edi why he won’t resign! Go become prime minister in another country, if you fall from the chair of power, prison awaits you

Journalist Vullnet Krasniqi has commented on the situation Albania has been facing for days and the students’ revolt, who are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In an ironic tone, the journalist emphasizes that he understands the reason why Rama is not stepping back from power, linking this stance to what he describes as an attempt by the prime minister to avoid facing reality and the dissatisfaction of citizens.

Të lidhura None found

“I understand Edi Rama why he doesn’t resign. It’s too late to pull back from the big lie he has decided to believe in during these 6 months of daily protests. I understand Edi Rama when he can’t believe that the protesters are not Albanians, but a foreign hand. I understand Edi even when he fails to understand that those demanding his resignation today are not Sali Berisha’s people. When he saw the violence and tension on the streets of Tirana, Edi thought to himself somewhat relieved. He said, ‘Ah, so now these Sali people have come out.’ Now I can easily discredit these because they commit violence, and I make political deals,” he said.

Further on, the journalist dwells on the image that, according to him, Prime Minister Rama has built for himself over the years in power and on the gap between this image and the perception of citizens.

“I understand Edi because he has lived 12 years with this and the deception about himself, and to wake up one morning and realize that this idea about himself is not at all the idea Albanians have of you is hard. Shocking to realize that outside the circle of your courtiers, the people see you not as the savior and the artist but as the architect of extortion and the depopulation of the state.

At least try to understand it yourself. Maybe we truly don’t deserve you. Maybe that’s as far as Albanians can understand. Forgiveness. Abandon these ungrateful people. Go somewhere in Europe. You are already European. You don’t stand out at all from foreigners. With this vision, you could become prime minister of some Italy or France. Because here in Albania, if you fall from the chair of power, which today you use as your last shield, it seems another shield awaits you, called prison.”