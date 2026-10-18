Better a painful ending than endless pain / Aurela Gaçe supports young protesters: They have lost hope of building their future here

Better a painful ending than endless pain / Aurela Gaçe supports young protesters: They have lost hope of building their future here

In a message posted on social media, well-known singer Aurela Gaçe expressed concern about the future of young people in Albania, at a time when protests against the government have continued for days.

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Through several direct questions, the artist highlighted young people’s loss of hope of building their future in the country, as well as the continuous emigration of Albanians.

“Is it really so difficult to understand that young people have lost hope of building their future here?
Why are they leaving? Why do they want to leave?

Who will give us the answer? Who is responsible?” Aurela Gaçe wrote.

Meanwhile, the singer also shared excerpts from Dr. Flori’s song “Brokenhearted.”

“I am unrepresented, unfulfilled. I am betrayed, I am undervalued. I am neither a bargain nor mathematics. O dirty politics, I am blood, I am spirit. And when things start going badly, let them go all the way to the end. Better a painful ending than endless pain.

They see a small light, because things cannot get worse. ONLY WITH FAITH IN GOD
This country can be saved,” the lyrics say.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 13:28

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