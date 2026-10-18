After yesterday’s police violence, protesters begin gathering outside the Ministry of Education; citizen’s words strike a chord: “They burned our youth!

After yesterday’s police violence, protesters begin gathering outside the Ministry of Education; citizen’s words strike a chord: “They burned our youth!

Following yesterday’s clashes and police violence, citizens have once again begun gathering outside the Ministry of Education in Tirana as part of protests against the government.

Të lidhura

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Students outside the Ministry of Education, unmasked and voicing their anger, are responding to Prime Minister Rama, who has spoken of “infiltrators” at the protest. They are making their presence and views known as they call for his resignation.

Among the protesters, one citizen expressed outrage at the situation in the country and the violence against young people, saying Albania is losing its future because young people are leaving and the hopes of the next generation are being crushed.

“I’ll go abroad, I’ll flee. This country has no future without its youth. They burned our youth! I’m 35 years old; we’re finished. Where are education and health care? Where are they?” he said.

The citizen also questioned the institutions’ responsibility, accusing them of harming the education and future of young Albanians.

“An entire generation is no longer being educated; it is being destroyed. I have the opportunity to leave, but I want to live here. What is happening to us is terrible,” he said.

Finally, he urged citizens not to remain indifferent to what is happening, claiming that crime has taken over everything in the country.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 13:27

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