Janevska: Teachers’ salaries to rise by 7.5% in March, no new hires

Teachers’ salaries will increase by at least 7.5 percent in March. Minister of Education and Science Vesna Janevska said the funds for the raise have been allocated in the budget.

“We are making good on what we promised,” Janevska said before the start of a conference in Skopje focused on adult education and lifelong learning.

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Regarding the reduction in block grants provided to primary and secondary schools, the minister said a new formula is being implemented to ensure a fairer distribution of funding and optimize the school network.

So far, 433 classes have been merged, Janevska said. Teachers who consequently have fewer classes will be assigned to provide after-school care and take part in other school activities.

Janevska stressed that there will be no new teacher hires for now, arguing that the education system has been used as a social measure for years.

According to the minister, the reforms should be completed within the next four to five years while maintaining the quality of teaching.