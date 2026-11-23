Name/Young Albanian arrested after allegedly raising €190,000 on GoFundMe by falsely claiming to have a serious illness

The Basic Prosecution Office in Gjilan has announced that Endrit Azemi, who has now been arrested, is suspected of fabricating a story about an illness on November 9, 2026, in order to obtain money unlawfully.

To collect the money, he launched a campaign on the online platform GoFundMe, seeking help from citizens in Kosovo and compatriots in the diaspora and claiming the funds would be used for treatment and rehabilitation.

Të lidhura None found

According to the prosecution, the campaign raised a total of €189,206.08.

However, after reviewing his medical history, the authorities found that the suspect did not suffer from the illness for which he had sought financial assistance.

His family members had also appealed directly to residents of Gjilan for help, setting up a donation collection point in the city square.