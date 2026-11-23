Four-week deadline for report on the Specialist Chambers Law passes without it being submitted; Haxhiu announces new initiative

The four-week deadline for submitting a report on the initiative to amend and supplement the Law on the Specialist Chambers has passed, but the Kosovo Assembly has yet to decide what steps to take next.

Following a meeting of the Assembly Presidency, Speaker Albulena Haxhiu said the Legal Directorate had been asked to provide an opinion. According to her, the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure do not specify concrete consequences if the report is not submitted within the deadline.

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Haxhiu explained that when a law is returned, the relevant committee has four weeks to submit its report. Since that period has expired, the Presidency sought legal clarification on what steps should be taken when no decision is made within the deadline.

She announced that a new initiative to amend the Law on the Specialist Chambers is expected to be submitted this week. The draft’s contents will be made public after it is submitted to the Assembly.

According to the speaker, the difficulties surrounding the previous initiative were not related to its content but were entirely procedural. The new draft, she said, will be linked to what she called an unjust decision by the Specialist Chambers.

Haxhiu also spoke about preparations for a strategy to address human rights issues in relation to the Specialist Chambers. The working group continues its work, and the Assembly will take part in the process.

She said the Assembly would soon establish an institutional mechanism to oversee the Specialist Chambers’ respect for human rights.

Haxhiu also criticized the Ombudsperson at the court, saying that he had not fulfilled his responsibilities. She added that she had raised this concern when she was Minister of Justice, but there had been no response.