Armenia aims to connect its energy grid with Turkey and Azerbaijan as it seeks to become an AI hub

Armenia plans to connect its energy grid to those of Turkey and Azerbaijan. The initiative marks a significant development in relations between the neighbors and is also linked to Yerevan’s ambition to become an artificial intelligence (AI) hub.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the plan at the DigiTec 2026 conference in Yerevan. He discussed the issue in a public conversation with Rev Lebaredian, a vice president at Nvidia who oversees physical AI simulation.

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“We will connect our grids to the electricity grids of Turkey and Azerbaijan. We are currently connected to Iran and Georgia, and we are investing to make energy transmission more efficient,” Pashinyan said. He described the initiative as a major change and said the “Crossroads of Peace” project is becoming a reality.

According to the prime minister, just eight months ago Armenia had more energy capacity than it needed, but the growth of data centers has changed the situation. The country is now considering the possibility of importing electricity. Meanwhile, Firebird plans to build infrastructure with a capacity of 300 megawatts by the end of 2027.

Lebaredian stressed that Armenia needs to secure new energy sources, warning that its current advantage in AI will not last forever. He asked how the country could move from capacity measured in hundreds of megawatts to several gigawatts to meet future technology needs.

According to Lebaredian, energy connections with neighboring countries could support both economic growth and the development of more stable political relations.

To meet rising demand, the Armenian government is considering expanding renewable energy production, particularly solar power, establishing energy storage systems, and improving energy efficiency in buildings and businesses.

Building a new nuclear power plant is also among the key projects. In an interview with foreign media, Lebaredian also discussed the obstacles facing new data center projects in Europe and the United States.

He said opposition from local communities often stems from concerns about AI’s impact on jobs and everyday life.

Lebaredian acknowledged that AI development is requiring ever more energy and emphasized that increasing available energy enables the construction of more AI capacity.

He expressed support for wider use of sustainable energy sources, including nuclear power, and also addressed challenges related to water consumption and cooling data centers.