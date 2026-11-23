The foundation stone has been laid in Mitrovica for a project to extensively renovate the bridge over the Sitnica River. The investment totals €700,000 and is funded by the Ministry of Local Government Administration and the Municipality of South Mitrovica.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti stressed that bridges are being built and improved not only over the Ibër River, but also over the Sitnica.

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Kurti: We are building bridges in Mitrovica where they have been lacking

“Today we laid the foundation stone for an important project to extensively renovate—and, one could say, rebuild—the bridge over the Sitnica. Bridge construction is not limited to the Ibër River. Last year, two new bridges were built over the Ibër: one for pedestrians and vehicles, and the other for pedestrians only. A third bridge is under construction, and we will return soon to inaugurate it. The project we launched today has a total value of €700,000 and is funded by the Ministry of Local Government Administration together with the Municipality of Mitrovica. We are building bridges throughout Kosovo, but more, faster and more often in places where they have been lacking, such as Mitrovica,” Kurti said.

South Mitrovica Mayor Faton Peci highlighted the importance of the bridge over the Sitnica, one of the first sights residents and visitors see when entering the city.

Peci: The bridge will have a new look

“The start of work on this important project has special significance, as the bridge over the Sitnica is one of the first sights residents and most visitors see when entering Mitrovica through the main entrance. It will have a new look and appearance. We thank the government and the Ministry of Local Government Administration for their support, which made this project possible through co-financing. Mitrovica, as a city of bridges, shows that it builds and restores bridges and remains ready to build bridges of cooperation with all institutions,” Peci said.

Minister of Local Government Administration Elbert Krasniqi said the project is part of joint initiatives to be carried out through cooperation between central and local government.

Krasniqi: Work is expected to be completed in February

“We now have the opportunity to work with Faton Peci, the mayor of South Mitrovica. Previously, we worked together in government, and now cooperation is continuing between the central and local levels. This is one of many joint projects we will undertake. Work began today and is expected to be completed sometime in February. I am convinced that when we return with the prime minister to mark its completion, other good projects for the people of Mitrovica will also get underway,” Krasniqi said.

In 2025, two new bridges were built over the Ibër River in Mitrovica, while a third remains under construction. The Sitnica bridge project marks the continuation of investment in the city’s bridge infrastructure.