Bomb threats at more than 450 schools in Germany and in Denmark; authorities launch investigations

More than 450 schools in Germany, as well as several educational institutions in Denmark, received bomb threats by email on Monday.

Police in both countries have launched investigations, but so far no specific threat has been identified.

Të lidhura None found

Freiburg police said the messages had reached around 450 schools across Germany, Reuters reported.

“At this point, we have no evidence that the educational institutions contacted face any specific danger,” Freiburg police said.

Berlin police gave a similar assessment. Authorities in Thuringia, meanwhile, urged schools to continue their activities as normal. According to police, the messages appeared intended to provoke fear and panic, rather than warn of a specific act.

In Denmark, police confirmed they were investigating several bomb threats directed at schools in different parts of the country.

Danish authorities said the information gathered so far gave no cause for concern.

The incidents come as several European countries have faced similar threats and cyberattacks targeting various institutions and services.

Last week, more than 10 schools in Spain were evacuated after receiving bomb threats by email. Earlier this month, thousands of schools in Italy received similar messages, prompting the evacuation of several institutions.