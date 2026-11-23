Sanchez proposes new tax on wealth over 100 million euros: Revenue would fund housing and public services

Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has proposed introducing a new tax on wealth exceeding 100 million euros.

The proposal comes just days before the parliamentary elections, which will be held on Sunday, November 29, and aims to secure funding for childcare, housing and improvements to public services.

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“Although we have managed to reduce income inequality to historically low levels, the wealthiest 0.1% of people own more than 10% of the wealth. Their share has continued to grow since 2010,” Pedro Sanchez wrote on the social network X.

“We propose a tax on wealth over 100 million euros, with the aim of funding, for example, support for children’s education, housing and improvements to public services,” he added.

The proposal comes as the Socialists led by Sanchez seek to distinguish their positions from those of the conservative People’s Party (PP). The prime minister accuses the latter of seeking to cut taxes for the wealthiest citizens.

The PP is considered the favorite in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, but is not expected to secure an absolute majority. In this scenario, the far-right Vox party could play a decisive role in forming the new government.

Left-wing politicians in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and other countries have supported various forms of wealth taxation for the richest.

These proposals aim to address discontent over economic inequality and mobilize their supporters.

Meanwhile, employers’ organizations generally strongly oppose these forms of taxation, arguing that they could prompt entrepreneurs who create jobs and contribute to economic growth to leave the country.

Spain already has a solidarity tax on large fortunes, introduced in 2022 and applied to net wealth exceeding 3 million euros.

The tax was introduced to complement regional wealth taxes and ensure that the country’s wealthiest taxpayers contribute to its fiscal efforts, regardless of the region where they live.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party (PP) proposes cutting taxes for people on low and middle incomes, as well as for young people in employment.

The party also supports offering tax breaks and exemptions to businesses investing in technology and digital transformation.